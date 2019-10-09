METALLICA’s LARS ULRICH Remembers Touring With AC/DC On Brian Johnson’s A Life On The Road – “We Were In Heaven”

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson heads to Metallica headquarters in San Rafael, California for a hard-hitting sit-down with the thrash metal legends' iconic drummer, Lars Ulrich, in an all-new episode of AXS TV's globetrotting music series Brian Johnson's A Life On The Road, airing Sunday, October 13 at 9:00 PM EST.

In the first-look below, Ulrich recalls going on tour with AC/DC in the early '90s as Metallica was starting to take the world by storm. AC/DC was a primary influence not only for the band, but for Ulrich himself, and the chance to watch his heroes in action left a profound impact on him.

"You've gotta remember, our musical roots were in (AC/DC), Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin," Ulrich explains. "Playing with you guys on that run in 1991, which was the last time we really sort of supported anybody, we were in heaven getting a chance to be close to you guys and watch you every night for six weeks."

Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road finds the rocker going above and abroad to catch up with a slate of fellow icons, hearing their priceless stories from their time on tour and taking viewers to the places that helped define their legendary careers.

