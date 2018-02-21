METALLICA’s LARS ULRICH Talks Longevity – “We’ll Be The Last People Standing”

Metallica’s So What! blog caught up with all members of the band while on the road during the European WorldWired! Tour.

During the chat, drummer Lars Ulrich talked about the band’s longevity and how long they seem themselves going.

“Well, to me it’s the long game,” says Ulrich. “James (Hetfield) says we’re gonna play music hopefully into our 70s, into our 80s, whatever. We’ll be the last people standing. That’s because, to me, it’s an investment in the long game, whatever that football analogy is, it’s that. We’re fortunate in that we’ve finally gotten to a place in the last few years where we don’t have to explain it. And that’s really the thing that I appreciate more than anything, that we have the luxury to run our band like that. We don’t have to explain it to our caretakers and our minders and the people around us. It’s just accepted because people see that it’s working. When we sat there ten years ago and went, ‘We’re gonna tour in week increments, we’re gonna do this,’ people were like, ‘Huh? What the fuck?’ Now ten years later, we’re in better shape as a band overall than we’ve ever been. And to me, what is it? The proof is in the pudding or whatever you say?

Metallica performed the traditional Irish song "Whiskey In The Jar" (made popular by Thin Lizzy), on February 14th at Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy. Professionally filmed video can now be seen below:

Metallica's next show is March 27th at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

Metallica have teamed up with Vans again to bring fans two new styles in the Vans x Metallica exclusive collection: the Sk8-Hi Reissue and the Classic Slip-On! Both shoes are available for purchase in the Met Store now. A short sleeve t-shirt and trucker hat are available as well.