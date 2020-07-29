METALLICA’s LARS ULRICH Talks The Drum Sound On St. Anger – “I Stand Behind It A Hundred Percent”

Guesting on Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich was asked about 2003’s St. Anger and the much criticized snare sound that appeared on the album.

Ulrich said: "I stand behind it a hundred percent, because at that moment, that was the truth. Just my personality, I'm always just looking ahead, always thinking about the next thing. That's just how I'm wired. Whether it's Metallica always thinking ahead, or in my personal life, or in relationships, whatever I'm doing, I'm just always thinking ahead. Sometimes, arguably, I spent too much time in the future, but I rarely spend any time in the past. And so the only time this stuff really comes up is in interviews.

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (July 27th), Metallica streamed their full concert from at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA on September 23, 1989.

Metallica: "Don't expect some fancy pro-shot video this time around!"

The setlist was as follows:

"Blackened"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"The Four Horsemen"

"The Thing That Should Not Be"

- bass solo -

"To Live Is To Die"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Remember Tomorrow" (bass)

"Fade To Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

"...And Justice for All"

Encore 1

"Creeping Death"

- guitar solo -

"Little Wing" / guitar solo

"Battery"

Encore 2

"The Wait"

"Last Caress"

"Am I Evil"

"Whiplash"