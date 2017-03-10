METALLICA’s LARS ULRICH Wanted CHRIS TSANGARIDES To Produce Kill ‘Em All Album - “Who Knows What It Could Have Been,” Says Tsangarides; Video

Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke with legendary producer Chris Tsangarides. Chris shared his thoughts about producing such classic albums as Anvil's Metal On Metal, Judas Priest Painkiller, Thin Lizzy's Renegade and The Tragically Hip's Fully Completely. Tsangarides also spoke about producing the relief songs for Steve Grimmett.

When asked if Anvil's classic album Metal On Metal influenced the whole speed metal genre, Tsangarides replies: “At the time you really don't know, you haven't got a clue. it's only when you can look back and think, you know what that was the first record that did that. Metal On Metal did have a big influence on people cause there wasn't much of it going on. But then as you see in the Anvil Movie, artists being interviewed about Anvil and given their honest opinions and coming out with we used to play their albums. I know that Lars Ulrich (Metallica) had gone into Johnny Z’s office with a copy of Metal On Metal and said that's who we want to produce our album with and Johnny Z said no, he said it would be too expensive. I was like ‘what no one asked me?’ Who knows what it could have been if I produced Metallica's Kill Em All (debut). Would it have come out the same way? I'm sure it would have not come out like that."

Watch the interview below: