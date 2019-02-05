METALLICA’s ROBERT TRUJILLO – “When I Was In OZZY’s Band, I Was Deemed The ‘Whiskey Warlord'”

In a new interview with Wine Enthusiast, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo discussed the band’s new Blackened Whiskey and how he became known as the ‘Whiskey Warlord’.

On the decision to make a Metallica whiskey:

“When I was in Ozzy [Osbourne]’s band, I was deemed the “Whiskey Warlord.” It’s kind of interesting, here we are now celebrating Blackened Whiskey and collaborating with Dave Pickerell. I can honestly say that was my nickname for many years. It’s interesting how things come around.

“For me, it seemed like a natural fit, and a great way to celebrate Metallica’s music, along with the whiskey and also most importantly, our fans.”

On the meaning of the Whiskey Warlord:

“Back in the day, I was a huge Crown Royal fan. It all started before that with Jack—Jack Daniel’s, Jack & Coke—when I was in Suicidal Tendencies. That was fun. When I started in Ozzy’s band, there was a theory that Crown Royal, it was a step up from the Jack, and if you drank it with ginger ale, you were really styling, because ginger ale was natural because of the ginger root. So therefore, you’d have less chance of a hangover. Crown was my thing. I rolled with that for a while.”

