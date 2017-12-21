METAPRISM Release "Unleash The Fire" Music Video; New Album Due In January; Band To Tour With ICED EARTH, FREEDOM CALL

Since their formation in late 2012, Metaprism have grown into the melodic metal, dual vocaled powerhouse, that sees them climbing through the ranks both on home soil in the UK and internationally.

The dual vocalist dynamic of Theresa Smith and Joey Draper add an exciting contrast and edge, mixing it up with high soaring clean melodies, beautiful blended harmonies and raging aggressive growls. Add to this crushing modern metal riffing, blazing melodic solos and thunderous bass lines with prog infused drumming and you get the energetic and compelling sound that is Metaprism.

To support the upcoming release of their new album Catalyst To Awakening on January 26th, and their tour with Iced Earth earlier that month, Metaprism are now releasing a video for the track "Unleash The Fire". This song deals with finding your inner strength and what makes you you. Finding that you are stronger when you unleash your true self and not to conform to what others tell you to be, but instead embrace who you want to be. Watch the video below.

Catalyst To Awakening was mastered by Tony Lindgren (Dragonforce, Kreator, Angra) and contains guest appearances from Timo Somers (Delain) on the song "Anomalous II: Ghost Of Asylum" and from Marco Pastorino (Temperance) and Chiara Tricarico (Teodasia, former vocalist for Temperance) on the song "Incarcerate".

Catalyst To Awakening tracklisting:

"The Awakening"

"Codex Regius"

"Unleash The Fire"

"Incarcerate"

"Anomalous I: Illogical Era"

"Anomalous II: Ghost Of Asylum"

"Living By Proxy"

"Carve The Stone"

"Aftermath"

"Unanimous"

"Catharsis"

"Unleash The Fire" video:

Tour dates (with Iced Earth, Freedom Call):

January

9 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany

10 - Festsaal - Berlin, Germany

11 - Capitol - Hanover, Germany

12 - Musichall - Geiselwind, Germany

13 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany

14 - Hyde Park - Osnabrück, Germany

16 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

17 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

18 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

19 - Eventhall Airport - Obertraubling, Germany

20 - Kaminwerk - Memmingen, Germany

21 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland