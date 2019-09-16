METHANE Announce New Single And Tour Dates; Teaser Video Streaming

Methane recently signed on to maverick metal label Big Balls Productions for an upcoming release of their new single, ""Thin The Herd"", and will be embarking on a fall tour in Europe and North America.

"Thin The Herd" will be released on Friday, September 27 on all digital platforms along with a brand new music video. The new Methane song shows a much more aggressive side of the band, with a a heavier, more honest thrash metal sound . "Thin The Herd" is a precursor to a new album and direction for Methane's music.

The cover for "Thin The Herd" was created by Indonesian metal artist Eka Saptura for Pzychoart, who has done work for Suicidal Silence among others. The cover depicts the social commentary of the song blended with gut wrenching colors and post apocalyptic graphics giving it a haunting underground thrash metal feeling.

The lyrical theme of "Thin The Herd" is a reflection of our society's anti-social /social behavior, and dedicated to all the attention whores, cry babies and catfish dwelling on the internet, echoing a world of Facebook zombies infecting one another by creating mass hysteria.

After the September 27th release, Methane will start a fall tour campaign that will start with a Hometwon release party in Borlänge, Sweden then continue over the Baltic sea to Estonia and Latvia, as a warm for a US West Coast tour with new label mates Incarnit.

Methane has built a reputation as a live band in the underground European metal scene playing with bands such as Nervosa , Warbringer and The Haunted. This is will be the second time the Swedish thrashers have been to the US, the first being way back in 2014 when they did an East Coast mini tour that included The Rage of Armageddon Fest in Brooklyn NY. Methane is currently booking more dates in Europe for 2020.

Tour dates:

October

4 - Borlänge Sweden - House of Blues

5 - Karlstad Swedent - The Rock Bar

10 - Narva Estonia - Art Club Ro-Ro

11 - Rakvere Estonia - Kära Kants

12 - Riga Latvia - Republika

30 - Hollywood CA - The Alley Music Studios

31 - Los Angeles CA - 5 Star Bar

November

1 - San Diego CA - The Bancroft

2 - Tucson AZ - House of Bards

6 - Gallup NM - Wowie's

7 - Colorado Springs CO - Sunshine Studios

8 - Greeley CO - Moxi Theater

9 - Denver CO - Bar Bar