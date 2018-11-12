METHEDRAS Premiers "A Deal With The Devil" Music Video; The Ventriloquist Album Details Revealed

Italian thrash/death killing machine, Methedras, have released a video for "A Deal With The Devil". The track is featured on the band's new album, The Ventriloquist, out on December 7th via Massacre Records. Watch the clip below.

The Ventriloquist was mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni at Domination Studio. Artwork by Maurizio Piccinelli.

Tracklisting:

"A Deal With The Devil"

"Sham Knockout"

"Blind"

"Dead Silence"

"Fire Within"

"Stab Me Again"

"Alive Or Convict"

"Sleepwalking"

"Into The Maze"

"Watch Me Fall"

"A Deal With The Devil" video: