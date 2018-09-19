METHEDRAS Signs With Massacre Records

The Italian thrash/death killing machine Methedras has signed with Massacre Records and plans to release a new album next year.

The four band members aren't rookies anymore, they can look back on more than 20 years of experience, and have released several demos and four studio albums so far. They aren't strangers to club and festival stages either, having already played at Wacken Open Air or Metal Camp, for example, and supported bands like Dismember, Destruction or Morbid Angel.

Methedras plays thrash metal spiced with death metal influences and a groove-hardcore approach concerning the vocals.

More album-related info will be released soon.