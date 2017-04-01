MEXICAN APE-LORD Launch New Song “Dereliction”

Boston based heavy metallers Mexican Ape-Lord have launched a new song called “Dereliction” below. The band - featuring Meliah Rage founding guitarist Anthony Nichols and The Bags’ vocalist/bassist Jon Hardy - are putting the finishing touches to their 2014 offering, The Late Heavy Bombardment, which was released by Unable Records.





"We'd hope to have the followup to our 2014 debut finished sooner, but family, business and other roadblocks have presented themselves tough to avoid. Until it's finally finished we'll be releasing a few song individually starting with ‘Dereliction’. Enjoy!