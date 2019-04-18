Mexico's CERBERUS Set To Unleash Fire! In July

Having already shared the stage with household names like Metallica, Korn, Stone Sour, Bullet For My Valentine and Amon Amarth, Mexico’s biggest metal export Cerberus are on track for a global takeover, laying waste to the scene this summer with the release of their new album, Fire!, that’s due out on July 12th.

Today, Cerberus unveils the artwork and tracklisting for the record along with a music video for the first single, “The Ending”.

“This song was the first one to be ready for the album. it’s one of the heaviest and fastest songs we have! It has so much going on that we always thought it needed a strong lyrical theme, so it is about the Stephen King novel, The Secret Window, and it’s about a writer that loses his mind over his wife cheating on him.” – vocalist / guitarist Paul Wrath on “The Ending”

“This album means a lot to us, our original drummer got back in the band but at the same time our rhythm guitar player quit, so we had mixed feelings throughout the recording, still we’re super proud the way it came out. We had the opportunity to work with people we’ve always admired so much! So that was definitely a dream came true. We knew we needed the best team for working on the best music we’ve done so far. So, we knew we needed to be the best performers we could as well, so we put 110% in every aspect of the recording of this album for it to be the best we could deliver.” - vocalist / guitarist Paul Wrath on the creation of Fire!

Tracklisting:

"The Ending"

"Off Limits"

"Lust For Blood"

"Jaeger"

"Self Made Hell"

"Last Dance"

"Saint Pride"

"I’m Fire"

"Huntress"

"Rise With The Fallen Ones"

"Tekilla"

"Forever"

Fire! was recorded at Twilight Sound Studios by Paul Wrath, Akashsa Sound Lab in Mexico City by Güido Laris and El Cielo Recording Studio in Monterrey by Jim Monti (Metallica, Korn, Slipknot), and Adrian “Rojo” Treviño. The record was mixed by 5-time Grammy Award winning producer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Halestorm, In Flames) and mastered at Sterling Sound by Ted Jensen (Pantera, Deftones, Slipknot). The record’s bonus track “STFU” was mixed by Metallica producer Greg Fidelman. Album artwork was done by Dan Scholz at Affliction Clothing.

Formed by Paul Wrath at the age of 15, Cerberus found their footing in 2014 with the release of their debut album Otura Ka. Over the next few years, the band quickly became one of Mexico’s biggest metal acts with several singles and shows with the likes of Metallica, HIM, Steel Panther and KnotFest Mexico among others. Now armed with their most explosive record to date, there’s no stopping them. Join the Cerberus Order!

