MICAWBER Release "Beyond The Reach Of The Flame" Music Video

Green Bay-based death metallers Micawber have released a video for "Beyond The Reach Of Flame", the title track of the band's new album Beyond The Reach Of The Flame, out May 25th on digital, compact disc and limited blue and white swirl LP. Pre-Order your copy here, and watch the new video below.

Recorded at Carp Town Studios in Two Rivers, WI by Nick Weyers and Marc Birr and mastered by Ryan Williams (Black Dahlia Murder), Beyond The Reach Of Flame features a diverse slab of US death metal with knuckle scraping growls, sizzling riffs, epic twin harmonious guitar solos and thunderous blast beat drumwork as the bedrock of the album. Each song builds upon this foundation; offering its own unique sprinkling of tech, sludge, black, and progressive elements, making Micawber standout as the leading force in modern death metal.

Beyond The Reach Of The Flame tracklisting:

"Full Denim Jacket"

"Beyond The Reach Of Flame"

"The Starless Sky"

"Icon Of Extinction"

"King Of Ash"

"In Shadow And Light"

"Funeral March"

"The Currents Of Causality"

"Beyond The Reach Of Flame" video:

"Full Denim Jacket" lyric video:

Micawber is:

Leighton Thompson - Vocals/Guitar

Derek DeBruin - Guitar

Tyler Lachowicz - Drums

Marv - Bass