MICAWBER Unleash "The Starless Sky" Video

Green Bay death metal legion Micawber have unleashed chaotic fury with a new live performance music video for the track, "The Starless Sky". The song comes from the band's blistering 2018 Prosthetic Records debut, Beyond The Reach Of Flame.

About the video and track, Micawber vocalist / guitarist Leighton Thompson comments: “We are stoked to release our latest music video for ‘The Starless Sky’ off our most-current record, Beyond The Reach Of Flame, out on Prosthetic Records. The video was shot at our show in Baltimore earlier this year and put together by our friend Dylan Stern-Courney with DSC Productions."

Beyond The Reach Of Flame artwork and tracklisting:

"Full Denim Jacket"

"Beyond The Reach Of Flame"

"The Starless Sky"

"Icon Of Extinction"

"King Of Ash"

"In Shadow And Light"

"Funeral March"

"The Currents Of Causality"

"Beyond The Reach Of Flame" video:

"Full Denim Jacket" lyric video:

(Photo by Dylon Schroeder)