MICHAEL ANTHONY, ALICE IN CHAINS, JOHN 5, SCOTT IAN And Others Featured In Rock Against MS Foundation All-Star Auction

The Rock Against MS Foundation, 501c3 - announces another amazing collection of “one of a kind” experiences and items from some of the world class musicians in the music industry.

Auction items include:

* Michael Anthony Signed Jack Daniels Guitar & Exclusive Merchandise

* Alice in Chains Signed Signature Jerry Cantrell Guitar

* Buddy Guy Signed Guitar & Memorabilia

* Marky Ramone will Create You a “One of a Kind” Personal Drum-Head Hand Created Masterpiece

* Jerry Cantrell, John 5, Mike Inez, Scott Ian & More - Autographed Schecter Bass Guitar

* The Temptations & The Four Tops Signed Guitar and Memorabilia

* Boz Scaggs Signed Epiphone Guitar

Click here for the auction. More being added this week coming up.

In its beginning stages, the Rock Against MS Foundation will provide services from a three (3) grant resource system, which will provide daily care, quality of life needs and emergency funding, while assisting people with multiple sclerosis (MS) to live independent and full lives. Additionally, a brick and mortar facility we will call The Rock House is in the planning stages, and will provide - free of charge - multiple programs and opportunities designed to heal the mind, body and spirit of all those whose lives have been affected by MS.