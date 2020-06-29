MICHAEL ANTHONY - Fire Things Up With Former VAN HALEN Bassist's Mad Anthony Hot Sauces

Looking for a little kick? It's common knowledge that Michael Anthony is a hardcore hot sauce connoisseur and after years of sampling the world's finest hot sauces, the mighty bassist came out with his own brand of liquid fire.

"When I was playing bass in Van Halen I picked up the nickname 'Mad Anthony' because I put massive doses of hot sauce on everything. Nothing was too hot and everyone knew to steer clear of my food!"

Mad Anthony's sauces are truly about the intense flavor. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better concoction at the local grocer.

Six bold flavours are available. Order yours by noon, PST Monday, June 29 for guaranteed US delivery by July 3 (when choosing US Priority Mail shipping or $9.95 shipping option)

The Mad Anthony 4-Pack includes all 3 Hot Sauces, and the Fiery Mustard:

- Original Flavor Hot Sauce

- XXXTra Hot Private Reserve

- NEW Mild Style Sauce

- Award-winning Fiery Mustard Sauce

Grab both flavors of Mad Anthony barbecue sauces with this 2-pack:

- Original Style BBQ Sauce

- Extra Hot BBQ Sauce