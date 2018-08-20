MICHAEL ANTHONY Joins Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG For Cover Of VAN HALEN's "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love"; Video

August 20, 2018, 15 minutes ago

news heavy metal hard rock riff notes jeff young michael anthony van halen megadeth

MICHAEL ANTHONY Joins Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG For Cover Of VAN HALEN's "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love"; Video

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has posted this new video, in which he's joined by former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony for a cover of the Van Halen classic "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love":

Young previously posted the video below, "another in our Short Attention Span Shred Guitar Theater Presents... series!"

Songs featured include:

Aerosmith - "Train Kept A Rollin'"
Van Halen - "Runnin With The Devil"
Van Halen - "Somebody Get Me A Doctor"
Ted Nugent - "Stranglehold"
Judas Preist - "Victim Of Changes"
Mr. Big - "Cinderella Smile"



