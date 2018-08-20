MICHAEL ANTHONY Joins Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG For Cover Of VAN HALEN's "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love"; Video
August 20, 2018, 15 minutes ago
Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has posted this new video, in which he's joined by former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony for a cover of the Van Halen classic "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love":
Young previously posted the video below, "another in our Short Attention Span Shred Guitar Theater Presents... series!"
Songs featured include:
Aerosmith - "Train Kept A Rollin'"
Van Halen - "Runnin With The Devil"
Van Halen - "Somebody Get Me A Doctor"
Ted Nugent - "Stranglehold"
Judas Preist - "Victim Of Changes"
Mr. Big - "Cinderella Smile"