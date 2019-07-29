MICHAEL ANTHONY Pays Visit To Childhood Home - "Met Ed, Al And Dave And Joined VAH HALEN When I Lived Here"; Video

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and his wife, Sue, were visiting their new grandchild over the weekend, and made a drive-by at Michael's childhood home, at 1323 South Eighth Avenue in Arcadia, California.

Michael took to Instagram to share the video below, stating: "Was in the area and got the urge to drive by the house I lived in with my family for many years. Met Ed, Al, and Dave and joined VH when I lived here!!"