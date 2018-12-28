MICHAEL ANTHONY Quells VAN HALEN Reunion Rumours

Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony is throwing some ice water onto rumours that he's rejoining the iconic band he helped build for a reunion tour next summer, reports Andrew Magnotta of iHeartRadio.

On the heels of David Lee Roth's comments about playing Yankee Stadium in 2019, Eddie Trunk related additional speculation that Alex and Eddie Van Halen were interested in again working with their former bassist.

Premiere Radio Networks, a division of iHeartRadio, reached out to Anthony on December 26th as the rumors caught on. "The only comment I have is that I haven't spoken to any of the guys since we last played together back in 2004," Anthony told Premiere. He added that while he did run into Alex Van Halen "a few years back," the two didn't get into anything more than small talk.

Since leaving Van Halen, Anthony has been busy collaborating with Sammy Hagar on a number of projects, including Chickenfoot and the pair's latest band, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, which will release its debut album, Space Between, in January.

