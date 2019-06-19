MICHAEL ANTHONY Says VAN HALEN Was Supposed To Be In “Pre-Production Rehearsals” For Reunion Tour Right Now

Michael Anthony has offered more details about the aborted Van Halen reunion tour that was being planned for this summer.

During an appearance on today's (June 19th) episode of SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, the former Van Halen bassist — who spent much of the last few years on the road with Sammy Hagar & The Circle — confirmed that he was approached by Van Halen's management last fall about re-teaming with the group.

"The reason The Circle is taking a break right now is that if things would have worked out as they were starting to go and was planned, we would have been in pre-production rehearsals with Van Halen right now," Michael said (hear audio below).

"I'm sure you know Sammy [Hagar] had made a statement [earlier in the year] saying I was offered [to do a tour with Van Halen]. And I can tell you, I spoke with [Van Halen's manager] Irving Azoff last October — that's when I first heard from him — and he asked if I would be interested in any kind of a reunion, and I told him, I said, 'Yeah.' I was finishing up a couple of shows with Sammy and I said, 'Yeah, I'd be interested to hear what you guys have going on. I've got these few dates left, and give me a call.' And I never heard a call back. And then, right after the first of the year, I got… [Van Halen singer] David Lee Roth's, Dave's business manager or lawyer, or something, got ahold of me about a meeting or something. And so at that point, I gave it over to our manager, because I didn't wanna start getting in this whole thing — I wanted to do it the correct way, especially after the way things went for me in 2004.

"From what I've heard, and I haven't spoken to any of the guys, they were gonna try to plan a thing for this summer," Anthony added. "And for whatever reason… I was never… My people were never… They never got in touch with us about any kind of a contract or any kind of a meeting to discuss or whatever. And the next thing I knew, the plug got pulled on it."

On January 26th at the NAMM Convention in Anaheim, California, former Van Halen bassist Micheal Anthony was interviewed by Sally Steele of Vegas Rocks! An excerpt from the video below has been transcribed as follows:

When asked if he ever felt that Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, was being groomed for his spot in Van Halen, Anthony replied, "No. Look what his Dad does, you know he was gonna be in the business somehow. As far as him being groomed for my spot, I have no idea if that's what Eddie was thinking at any point."

When asked if Alex, Eddie, and David will ever kiss and make up, Michael answered, "I'm always a never say never guy. But at this point, I'm very happy with what I'm doing. I'm having a great time. And if something happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't, at this point."

On February 13th, former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, who has continued to work with Anthony in Chickenfoot and The Circle, guested on Trunk Nation and discussed the rumours. Check out the interview below.

Hagar: "As usual, Mike's hearing about it through the news, just like the way he heard about when Wolfie (Van Halen) replaced him back in 2007. It was, like, 'Oh, I guess I'm not in Van Halen anymore.' He read about it instead of these knuckleheads giving him a call and just being straight up front with him. So Mikey's still sitting in that same position again to where all these rumors are going around."

Whether or not it's gonna materialize (a Van Halen reunion), I wouldn't have a clue; it's nothing to do with me. But I told Mike, 'If this happens, you freakin' have my blessings. You go do this. You're a founding member in that band.' And for the fans, he needs to do it. He is the missing element right now. If you want my opinion, without Mike, it just doesn't seem quite the same. Mikey, he's the flag bearer; he walks out there with the flag, the VH flag. He holds it high, like the guy in the cavalry. And he's a special guy and he has my blessings. And when they're done, The Circle will go back out... if they do it, if it happens.

Mike and I have had the conversation. I'm telling you, Mike don't know shit. They're gonna have to eventually… somebody's gonna have to give the guy a call. I mean, he got a call six months ago from (Van Halen's) management saying, 'Are you interested?' And he said, 'Yeah. I'm doing a record with Sammy right now. We're booking shows, so you'd have to work around it.' And they said, 'Okay. We'll get back to you.' And that was it. I can tell you that much."

(Photo - Leah Steiger)