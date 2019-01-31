MICHAEL ANTHONY Talks Possible VAN HALEN Reunion - "If Something Happens, It Happens"

On January 26th at the NAMM Convention in Anaheim, California, former Van Halen bassist Micheal Anthony was interviewed by Sally Steele of Vegas Rocks! An excerpt from the video below has been transcribed as follows:

"Chickenfoot is on a hiatus, a holding pattern. That's because we can't get (drummer) Chad Smith off the frickin road (with The Red Hot Chili Peppers). Now, The Circle, we actually recorded an album last year of original material. The album will be out April-ish, and we're going to go out and do some shows in April, May, June."

When asked if he ever felt that Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, was being groomed for his spot in Van Halen, Anthony replied, "No. Look what his Dad does, you know he was gonna be in the business somehow. As far as him being groomed for my spot, I have no idea if that's what Eddie was thinking at any point."

When asked if Alex, Eddie, and David will ever kiss and make up, Michael answered, "I'm always a never say never guy. But at this point, I'm very happy with what I'm doing. I'm having a great time. And if something happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't, at this point."

Sammy Hagar & The Circle - featuring Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson - have released their new single, "Trust Fund Baby". The song is the first single from the band's debut original album, Space Between, out May 10th via BMG.

Stream or download the single here, and watch a lyric video below:

The band will mount a large-scale tour of North America in support of the new album, in the spring of 2019. Stay tuned for further details.

(Photo - Leah Steiger)