MICHAEL BRANDVOLD MARKETING Offers To Send Out Press Release For Musicians/Bands, No Charge

Michael Brandvold of Michael Brandvold Marketing has an offer for musicians and bands.

"While we are all staying at home to do our part to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, I wanted to extend an offer to all musicians and bands. Michael Brandvold Marketing would like to offer to send out one press release for you, no charge. No strings, no fine print… 100% free. Use it to promote a release, a virtual concert, new merchandise… whatever you want.

"This applies to rock, metal, pop, country, indie, electronic, rap and hip hop.

"Email me(at)mikebrandvold.com or MichaelBrandvold.com to discuss. This offer is subject to change without notice.

"I want to extend a huge shoutout to FanBridge.com for helping me to provide this opportunity to do this at no charge to you. If you are looking for a host for your email list, I would strongly suggest checking out FanBridge."