MICHAEL BRUCE - Original ALICE COOPER GROUP Guitarist / Songwriter's No More Mr. Nice Guy Biography To Be Reissued In Limited Edition Box Set Edition

Much to the excitement of Alice Cooper Group fans worldwide, Gonzo Multimedia will be releasing Michael Bruce's biography, No More Mr. Nice Guy in a limited edition box set. The box set contains a signed certificate, book, 1996 interview CD, and reproduction of Alice Cooper Group memorabilia. Limited to 250 units, and signed by Michael Bruce.

Written by Alice Cooper Group guitarist, keyboard player and main songwriter, No More Mr. Nice Guy is an anthology of the band that encapsulated the decadent spirit of the 1970s. Following the group on their journey from Arizona garage band to eventual rise to stardom, it reveals the truth behind the drinking and the rock 'n' roll. This “true life” story includes the hangings, the executions, the ghoulish makeup, the egos and of course, the rock 'n' roll. Revised and updated it includes previously unseen photographs and memorabilia.

“Its not often we get a chance to redo, remake or in this case re-release a book... my book. It is with much thought, great enjoyment, many thanks and heartfelt appreciation for family, friends and fans that I present the re-release of No More Mr Nice Guy. A compilation of hilarious rock 'n' roll stories and life events that made me the man I am today.” - Michael Bruce

