MICHAEL DENNER On Not Being Included In MERCYFUL FATE Reunion - "I Felt A Bit Sad About It"; Audio

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to original Mercyful Fate guitarist, Michael Denner, who talked about his new band Denner's Inferno, and new album In Amber that will be released in November. He also spoke about not being invited to the upcoming Mercyful Fate reunion, the making of the classic Mercyful Fate albums Melissa and Don't Break The Oath, and more.

Denner's Inferno will release their debut album, In Amber, on November 15 via Mighty Music.

Denner’s Inferno was created from the ashes of Denner's former band, Trickbag, in 2018. Mainly to transform the band from 70’s progressive hardrock to a more current vibe with new original songs and a new lineup.

Michael Denner commented: “After a lot of thoughts around what to do next I ended up doing what turned up to be the exact right move towards the music style I really love ; 70’s inspired heavy rock. The choice of team for this one came very natural. Bjarne and Flemming I’ve known for decades and exactly what they are capable to do with the rhythm section, and a good vibe to go with it. And by introduction from Mighty Music’s Michael H. Andersen I found the golden voice of Chandler Mogel. A New Yorker with deep roots in the same music style as I love to do. This time I chose a selection of songs I wrote with good people during the last few years and a few obscure covers of songs which have made an impact on my taste in music since my journey as a heavy rock guitarist started many years ago now. This album is for the listeners who like their music hard and heavy with strong beautiful vocals and some No Nonsense playing to back it up. Enjoy!”

The album is available for pre-order here. All pre-ordered copies will be signed personally by Michael Denner.

Tracklisting:

"Matriarch"

"Fountain Of Grace"

"Up And On"

"Sometimes"

"Taxman (Mr. Thief)"

"Vens Of The Night"

"Run For Cover"

"Pearls On A String"

"Loser"

"Castrum Doloris"

Lineup:

Michael Denner (Mercyful Fate, King Diamond, Denner Shermann) - Guitars

Chandler Mogel (Outloud, Punky Meadows, Radio Exile) - Vocals

Flemming Muus (Trickbag, Joytown) - Bass

Bjarne T Holm (Mercyful Fate, Force of Evil, Fate) - Drums