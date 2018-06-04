MICHAEL GRANT & THE ASSASSINS Announce First Ever Show

This past March, L.A. Guns and guitarist Michael Grant went their separate ways. Now Michael is back with his new band, Michael Grant & The Assassins. The freshly formed group will play their first ever show at The Viper Room in West Hollywood, California on July 20th. Direct support will come from Electric Radio Kings, along with openers, Winter Reign. Tickets will be available this Friday, June 8th.

Thus far, Michael Grant & The Assassins have uploaded five tracks to YouTube: "Incendiary", "Falling To The Never", "Time Machine", "Flight" and "Give Me What You Came Here For".

(Photo by: Vanessa Hunsaker)