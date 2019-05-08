MICHAEL MONROE Announces One Man Gang European Tour; New Album Due In October
Michael Monroe, formerly of Hanoi Rocks, has announced a European tour in support of his upcoming new album, One Man Gang, out In October.
In an interview last year with Heavy TV, Monroe revealed where the name One Man Gang came from. "It's the first song on the album and since the band is called Michael Monroe - the name of the band is Michael Monroe; the name of a person — so One Man Gang; it's a whole gang of me."
The One Man Gang European Tour 2019 kicks off on October 22 at John Dee in Oslo, Norway, and wraps up on November 9 at Hard Rock Hell Festival in Great Yarmouth, UK. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 10, and the dates are listed below.
October
22 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
23 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Klubben
25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - High Voltage
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash
27 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz
29 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
30 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
November
1 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
2 - Milton Keynes, UK - Crauford Arms
3 - Southampton, UK - Engine Room
4 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill
5 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
6 - Manchester UK - Club Academy
7 - Bristol, UK - Fleece
8 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill
9 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell Festival