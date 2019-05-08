MICHAEL MONROE Announces One Man Gang European Tour; New Album Due In October

Michael Monroe, formerly of Hanoi Rocks, has announced a European tour in support of his upcoming new album, One Man Gang, out In October.

In an interview last year with Heavy TV, Monroe revealed where the name One Man Gang came from. "It's the first song on the album and since the band is called Michael Monroe - the name of the band is Michael Monroe; the name of a person — so One Man Gang; it's a whole gang of me."

The One Man Gang European Tour 2019 kicks off on October 22 at John Dee in Oslo, Norway, and wraps up on November 9 at Hard Rock Hell Festival in Great Yarmouth, UK. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 10, and the dates are listed below.

October

22 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

23 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Klubben

25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - High Voltage

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

27 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz

29 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

30 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

November

1 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

2 - Milton Keynes, UK - Crauford Arms

3 - Southampton, UK - Engine Room

4 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill

5 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

6 - Manchester UK - Club Academy

7 - Bristol, UK - Fleece

8 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill

9 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell Festival