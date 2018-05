Hanoi Rocks legend Michael Monroe joined Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett for a performance of Monroe's "Dead, Jail Or Rock 'N' Roll" at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland on May 9th. Professionally filmed footage of the performance can be seen below:

Metallica performs again at Harwall Arena in Helsinki on Friday night, May 11th. Find the band's complete live itinerary, here.