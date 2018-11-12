MICHAEL MONROE - New Album, One Man Gang, Due In Spring 2019

Michael Monroe, formerly of Hanoi Rocks, will release his new solo album, One Man Gang, in April 2019; exact date tba.

During a recent interview with Heavy TV, which can be seen below, Monroe revealed where the name One Man Gang came from. "It's the first song on the album and since the band is called Michael Monroe — the name of the band is Michael Monroe; the name of a person — so One Man Gang; it's a whole gang of me."

That being said, Monroe was full of praise for his current solo band, which includes guitarists Steve Conte and Rich Jones, bass player Sami Yaffa, and drummer Karl Rockfist. "If I had a choice of playing with anybody — alive or dead — in the world, I would choose these guys; that's how important they are to me. Everybody is allowed to write. Steve Conte (brought) exceptional, totally outstanding material. And Rich Jones came through amazingly on this record. I swear, I had, like, five or six songs of my own, and I was, like, 'Okay, that's out. I'm taking Rich's, because his are better. He was on a roll. Forget about my songs.'"

Monroe continued: "See, the best songs make the album; it doesn't matter who writes. Everybody has the freedom to write, and we choose the best songs for the album; it doesn't matter who writes them, as long as they're the best ones. The whole album, as an entirety, has to be as strong as possible. All killers, no fillers. I never let it go out if it's not perfectly… There can't be one weak track on the record. I'd rather wait and have it be perfect. Actually, we recorded 18 songs, so there's a couple of great ones that we left out too. They'll be on the next album. They're too good for bonus tracks; we'll save 'em for the next album. There's a few obvious bonus tracks — three or four, or whatever."