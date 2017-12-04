MICHAEL MONROE - "We're Recording A New Album In March"; Video

Former Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe spoke with Planet Rock's Wyatt, following his special guest performance at Planet Rockstock 2017. He talks about his upcoming plans, including recording a new album in March, and being a judge on The X Factor Finland. You can now watch the interview below:

Michael Monroe performs next on December 5th at Used Club Quattro in Osaka, Japan. Find his tour itineraray here.

Monroe's The Best - the first official collection of his (ongoing) solo musical exploits, featuring prime tracks from 1987 right up to 2017 - was released earlier this year via Spinefarm.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

“Dead Jail Or Rock N Roll”

“Man With No Eyes”

“It's A Lie” (feat. Stiv Bators)

“Nights Are So Long”

“Can’t Go Home Again”

“Nothin's Alright”

“Hammersmith Palais”

“You Crucified Me”

“Deadtime Stories”

“Where’s The Fire John?”

“Make It Go Away”

“Life Gets You Dirty”

“Self Destruction Blues”

“Stranded”

“Telephone Bill’s All Mine”

Disc 2:

“Trick Of The Wrist”

“’78”

“All You Need”

“Ballad Of The Lower East Side”

“Eighteen Angels”

“Stained Glass Heart”

“Old King’s Road”

“Goin’ Down With The Ship”

“Keep Your Eye On You”

“One Foot Outta The Grave”

“Fist Fulla Dynamite”

“Simpletown”

“Get On”

“Magic Carpet Ride” (feat. Slash)