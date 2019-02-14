MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST Announce New Drummer(s); North American Tour Trailer Streaming (Video)

Following the release of their successful first album, Resurrection, Michael Schenker Fest is currently recording their second album, co-produced by Michael Schenker and Michael Voss, which is tentatively scheduled to be released in August.

The news is bittersweet as the band recently mourned the passing of beloved MSF drummer Ted McKenna.

Michael comments, "We are totally heartbroken to hear about Ted McKenna - our amazing drummer and dearest friend - passing away. It’s a massive shock and a huge loss to lose Ted so suddenly. He always had a smile on his face and was one of the most sincerely genuine people you could ever have the pleasure of meeting. One of the great rock drummers, he always played from the heart and his heart was music.

Rest in peace Ted, we will miss you x."

Today, the band also announced they will be welcoming back Simon Philipps and Bodo Schopf - who each played drums in MSG - to the Michael Schenker Fest lineup. Simon who played on the MSG debut album will return as the main drummer on the upcoming second album. Due to his schedule, he is unable to be the live drummer for the upcoming US tour. This role will be completed by Bodo Schopf, who played on Perfect Timing and Save Yourself. With the sudden passing of Ted Mckenna, Bodo will be featured on the upcoming record but in a smaller role as he had the important job of preparing for the US tour.

Michael states, "We are very grateful to Bodo for being a team player and working out with Simon what needs to be done in order for us to continue as smooth as possible and also to Simon for helping us to make it all possible. Bodo is the perfect choice to continue as the permanent drummer for Michael Schenker Fest. It is a perfect balance between the musicians from the past. It includes everything as a family to continue Michael Schenker Fest."

Bodo comments, "I am very sorry that Ted had to leave us under these tragic circumstances and I'm proud to rock for him and all the Michael Schenker fans. RIP Ted.”

Michael Schenker Fest will kick off their US tour on April 15th at the Whisky A Go Go. The trek will include performances in Vancouver, Chicago, and New York before concluding on May 18th in Austin, TX. Check out a new tour trailer below.

North American tour dates:

April

15 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

16 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

19 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

21 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

30 - Louisville, KY - The Bourbon Hall

May

2 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre

3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

7 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

9 - Albany, NY - The Egg

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

12 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

15 - Richmond, VA - The National

16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage