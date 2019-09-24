MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST Announces Four UK Live Dates For April 2020
September 24, 2019, an hour ago
Guitar legend Michael Schenker has checked in with the following update:
"Michael Schenker Fest will be touring the UK to promote the brand new studio album, Revelation, in April 2020, as well as celebrating 50 years of Michael Schenker. We will have a fresh set list and there could even be some extra special guests!"
UK tour dates are as follows:
April
16 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK’s Steelmill
17 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
18 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
19 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
Revelation is available as CD digipak, 2LP (different colours) as well as a limited boxset incl. CD digipak, 2LP (red+black splatter), puzzle, poster 60x30, photo cards. Get your version here.
Revelation tracklisting:
"Rock Steady"
"Under A Blood Red Sky"
"Silent Again"
"Sleeping With The Light On"
"The Beast In The Shadows"
"Behind The Smile"
"Crazy Daze"
"Lead You Astray"
"We Are The Voice"
"Headed For The Sun"
"Old Man"
"Still In The Fight"
"Ascension"
Bonus:
"Armed And Ready" (live)
"Bad Boys" (live)
"Rock Bottom" (live)
"Behind The Smile" lyric video:
"Sleeping With The Lights On" video:
"Rock Steady" video: