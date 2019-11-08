MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020

70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, is deeply honored and humbled to have the opportunity to host a legendary figure in the history of metal guitar on board #RoundX: They welcome the distinguished Michael Schenker, alongside his entourage in Michael Schenker Fest, aboard for 2020. And as 70000 Tons Of Metal has also gotten used to writing Heavy Metal History, the crew is ready to do it once again with this venerated superstar by commemorating Michael Schenker’s Official 50th Recording Anniversary on The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise.

The one and only original Mad Axeman, the triumphant genius of 6 strings, will be joined by a very special compliment of musicians:

Gary Barden (Vocals)

Robin McAuley (Vocals)

Doogie White (Vocals)

Chris Glen (Bass)

Steve Mann (2nd Guitar / Keyboards)

Bodo Schopf (Drums)

Sailors will be completely mesmerized by their Two Unique Headlining Performances. However, that is not all! Michael Schenker will celebrate his 65th birthday on board while sailing from Miami / Ft. Lauderdale to beautiful Cozumel, Mexico and back, alongside 3,000 Metal fans from over 70 different countries across the globe.

Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal will sail January 7 to January 11, 2020. Public sales are underway now. Check out 70000tons.com for more information.

Bands announced thus far are: Aether Realm, At The Gates, Cruachan, Flotsam And Jetsam, Grave Digger, Kampfar, Sortilège, Candlemass, Einherjer, Emperor, Epica (Design Your Universe Set), Haggard, Leaves' Eyes, Michael Schenker Fest, Moonsorrow, Origin, Devin Townsend, Venom, Wintersun.

As always, 70000 Tons Of Metal will be host of some very exclusive performances: Moonsorrow will perform their album Verisäkeet in its entirety, and Wintersun will play their ONLY two shows of 2020 on board.

Survivors and first-time sailors will headbang their way on board the 154,000+ ton luxury cruise ship, the Independence of the Seas, from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the beautiful island of Cozumel, Mexico and back. Sailors will be joined by 60 world-class heavy metal bands, performing 120+ shows over 4 nights. Only 3000 tickets will be sold.

Prices start at USD 833.00 plus taxes and fees per person and include on board accommodation, unrestricted access to all shows, meals, and numerous special events including Meet & Greets with all bands on board.

Don’t miss the boat! Visit 70000tons.com to book your cabin before they’re gone.