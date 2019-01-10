MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST Kick Off Recording Process For New Studio Album

In 2016, guitar virtuoso Michael Schenker put together Michael Schenker Fest, a tour featuring former Michael Schenker Group vocalists Gary Barden and Graham Bonnet, plus Robin McAuley of the McAuley Schenker Group. Instrumental back-up was provided by former M.S.G. bass player Chris Glen and drummer Ted McKenna, plus guitarist/keyboard player Steve Mann, also of the McAuley Schenker Group. These shows were so rapturously received by audiences worldwide, that it seemed only logical for the protagonists to make new music together. The decision to bring in Doogie White, singer of Schenker’s Temple Of Rock, adds even more substance to Michael’s assembly.

Resurrection - also featuring a guest appearance by Metallica's Kirk Hammett - was released on March 2nd, 2018 through Nuclear Blast and entered charts worldwide, #10 Germany, #16 Austria and Switzerland, #18 Japan as well as #81 US.

Today, Michael Schenker celebrates his 64th birthday and is happy to announce a new studio album.

“Thank you to my fans all around the world for all the birthday messages I have received today. I’d like to take this opportunity to repay your kind birthday messages by announcing that I am currently in the studio with Michael Voss recording a second Michael Schenker Fest studio album. With great pleasure we will once again have Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, Robin McAuley and Doogie White on vocals with Chris Glen (Bass) Ted McKenna (Drums) and Steve Mann (Keys / Guitar).

"It’s great to keep the family together for another studio album and it’ already sounding great."

The album is scheduled to be out via Nuclear Blast Records in August 2019... more info soon.

North American tour dates:

April

15 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

16 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

19 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

21 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

30 - Louisville, KY - The Bourbon Hall

May

2 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre

3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

7 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

9 - Albany, NY - The Egg

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

12 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

15 - Richmond, VA - The National

16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage