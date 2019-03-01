MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST Launch New Video Trailer For Upcoming North American Tour
March 1, 2019, 15 minutes ago
Michael Schenker Fest will kick off their US tour on April 15th at the Whisky A Go Go. The trek will include performances in Vancouver, Chicago, and New York before concluding on May 18th in Austin, TX. Check out a new tour trailer below.
North American tour dates:
April
15 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go
16 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go
17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go
19 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
21 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
30 - Louisville, KY - The Bourbon Hall
May
2 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre
3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center
7 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
9 - Albany, NY - The Egg
10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
12 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury
14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
15 - Richmond, VA - The National
16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage