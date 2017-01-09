MICHAEL SCHENKER Fest “Live” Tokyo Multi-Format Release Coming In March; Features MSG Vocalists GARY BARDEN, GRAHAM BONNET, ROBIN MCAULEY ; Video Trailer Streaming

On Friday, March 24th, rock guitar legend Michael Schenker and in-akustik will release Michael Schenker Fest “Live” Tokyo - a stunning new live recording and filmed concert released on 2CD, 2CD+DVD Combo, LP, DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Filmed and recorded Tokyo International Forum on August 24th, 2016, this historic concert features guest appearances from some of the greatest rock vocalists who have worked with Schenker including MSG’s Gary Barden and Graham Bonnet, and Robin McAuley of the McAuley Schenker Group. 5,000 fans witnessed an anthology moment of quintessential hard rock music of the highest calibre.

Says Schenker, “It’s a miracle that after all these years, something like this took place with the original band members of MSG. Being able to go back to those days and celebrate the music is an exciting experience for us, as well as for old and new fans. To being able to re-experience, and for the new audience to get a feel of what it was like, is incredibly enjoyable.”

Tracklisting:

Intro: “Searching For Freedom”

“Into The Arena”

“Attack Of The Mad Axeman” ft. Gary Barden

“Victim Of Illusion” ft. Gary Barden

“Cry For The Nations” ft. Gary Barden

“Let Sleeping Dogs Lie” ft. Gary Barden

“Armed And Ready” ft. Gary Barden

“Coast To Coast”

“Assault Attack” ft. Graham Bonnet

“Desert Song” ft. Graham Bonnet

“Dancer” ft. Graham Bonnet

“Captain Nemo”

“This Is My Heart” ft. Robin McAuley

“Save Yourself” ft. Robin McAuley

“Love Is Not A Game” ft. Robin McAuley

“Shoot Shoot” ft. Robin McAuley

“Rock Bottom” ft. Robin McAuley

“Doctor Doctor” ft. Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, Robin McAuley