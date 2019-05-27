MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST - Quality Fan-Filmed Video From San Francisco Show Posted

For diehard Michael Schenker fans, check out quality fan-filmed video of the man in action at the Michael Schenker Fest's April 19th show in San Francisco, CA at the Palace of Fine Arts.

During a special edition of the weekly Classic Rock Revival segment on In The Basement With Jesse Bruce" on 93.1 WMPA, guitar legend Michael Schenker joined host Jesse Bruce to talk about his Michael Schenker Fest tour featuring singers Graham Bonnet, Doogie White, Gary Barden, and Robin McAuley. He also discussed his love of the Gibson Flying V guitar and his influence on other guitarists. Check out the interview below.