MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST Release Lyric Video For "The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes"

Last night, Michael Schenker Fest kicked off the second leg of their North American tour at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go. The band will return to the Whisky tonight and tomorrow before making their way across the US with stops in Portland, Chicago, and New York before concluding in Austin. TX on May 18.

To celebrate, the band released a lyric video for “The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes” off of their successful debut album, Resurrection. Watch the video below:

Joining Michael Schenker on stage will be the M.S.G. singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley as well as Doogie White of Schenker’s Temple Of Rock, Chris Glen (bass) and Steve Mann (guitar/keys). This trek will also see the return of Bodo Schopf from the M.S.G. debut album on drums.

North American tour dates:

April

16 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

19 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

21 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

30 - Louisville, KY - The Bourbon Hall

May

2 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre

3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

7 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

9 - Albany, NY - The Egg

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

12 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

15 - Richmond, VA - The National

16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage