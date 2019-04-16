MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST Release Lyric Video For "The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes"
Last night, Michael Schenker Fest kicked off the second leg of their North American tour at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go. The band will return to the Whisky tonight and tomorrow before making their way across the US with stops in Portland, Chicago, and New York before concluding in Austin. TX on May 18.
To celebrate, the band released a lyric video for “The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes” off of their successful debut album, Resurrection. Watch the video below:
Joining Michael Schenker on stage will be the M.S.G. singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley as well as Doogie White of Schenker’s Temple Of Rock, Chris Glen (bass) and Steve Mann (guitar/keys). This trek will also see the return of Bodo Schopf from the M.S.G. debut album on drums.
North American tour dates:
April
16 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go
17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go
19 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
21 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
30 - Louisville, KY - The Bourbon Hall
May
2 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre
3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center
7 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
9 - Albany, NY - The Egg
10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
12 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury
14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
15 - Richmond, VA - The National
16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage