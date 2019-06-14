MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST Release "Rock Steady" Single; Music Video Streaming

Following on from the release of their successful debut album, Resurrection, Michael Schenker Fest have completed the recordings for their second studio album, which is now scheduled for a worldwide release on September 20 worldwide via Nuclear Blast.

Today, Michael Schenker Fest release the first single, "Rock Steady". Watch the video below, and get the song digitally here.

“This song almost did not make it on the album", says Michael Schenker and explains: "It developed from a ‘maybe’ into a definite, after we swapped things around like an added solo, psychedelic pieces, the lyrics, the slide plus all the other goodies and sprinkles. It turned out to be a party song telling my story, capturing many aspects of music. It was originally a song for guest musicians to be featured on the album, the ones I had in mind were Ronnie Wood and Mick Jagger; it had that kind of feel. Ronnie actually introduced his family to me in my dressing room in Hammersmith back in the 80s and I’ve heard he’s a fan! So, I had asked my son Taro to knock on Ronnie’s door, since they both live in Barcelona, and tell Ronnie to bring Mick with him. The Beatles and the Stones were two of the first bands I got into. I had the pleasure to jam with Paul McCartney on an MSG album. Ronnie and Mick would have closed the cycle, but when Ted passed away we had to focus on other things instead. We ended up scrapping the whole guest idea!”

Revelation will be released on different formats and is ready for pre-order now. It will be available as CD digipak, 2LP (different colours) as well as a limited boxset incl. CD digipak, 2LP (red+black splatter), puzzle, poster 60x30, photo cards. Get your version here.

Revelation tracklisting:

"Rock Steady"

"Under A Blood Red Sky"

"Silent Again"

"Sleeping With The Light On"

"The Beast In The Shadows"

"Behind The Smile"

"Crazy Daze"

"Lead You Astray"

"We Are The Voice"

"Headed For The Sun"

"Old Man"

"Still In The Fight"

"Ascension"

Bonus:

"Armed And Ready" (live)

"Bad Boys" (live)

"Rock Bottom" (live)

"Rock Steady" video:

Live dates:

July

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest

11 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!

12 - Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France - Guitare-en-scene

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)