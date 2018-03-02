MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST - "Take Me To The Church" Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming; Resurrection Album Out Now

A guitar playthrough video for "Take Me To The Church", a track from the new Michael Schenker Fest studio album, Resurrection, can be found below. The album is out now, with physical and digital orders available here.

Tracklisting:

CD

“Heart And Soul”

“Warrior”

“Take Me To The Church”

“Night Moods”

“The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes”

“Everest”

“Messin’ Around"

“Time Knows When It’s Time”

“Anchors Away”

“Salvation”

“Livin’ A Life Worth Livin’”

“The Last Supper”

2LP (33 RPM)

Side A

“Heart And Soul”

“Warrior”

“Take Me To The Church”

“Night Moods”

Side B

“The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes”

“Everest”

“Messin’ Around”

“Time Knows When It’s Time”

Side C

“Anchors Away”

“Salvation”

“Livin’ A Life Worth Livin’”

“The Last Supper”

Bonus DVD

“Warrior” (video clip)

Michael Schenker Fest – The Documentation

Michael Schenker Fest – Interview

Michael Schenker Fest at Loudpark 2017

“Take Me To The Church” playthrough video:

“Heart And Soul” lyric video:

"Warrior" video:

March will be a busy month for Schenker, as he will be launching a North American tour in support of the new album, kicking off on the 6th at the Fillmore in Silver Springs, MD, and wrapping up on April 3rd at the Ritz in Tampa, FL.

And what makes this tour truly unique is that it is being billed as Michael Schenker Fest, and will be featuring three classic Michael Schenker Group vocalists (Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, and Robin McAuley), plus the singer of Michael Schenker’s Temple Of Rock (Doogie White). And in addition to Schenker supplying guitar, he will be joined by second guitarist/keyboardist Steve Mann, bassist Chris Glen, and drummer Ted McKenna. Meet and greet packages are also available for purchase via here.

First bursting on the scene in the early ‘70s with the Scorpions, the German guitarist and his seemingly always present Flying V were also a crucial reason in UFO becoming one of the world’s top rock bands that same decade (on the strength of such classic recordings as 1977’s Lights Out, 1978’s Obsession, and 1979’s Strangers In The Night), as well as supplying guitar on a Scorpions album that made important inroads into the American market (1979’s Lovedrive). But since 1980, Schenker has been best known for his work with MSG - including such further classic recordings as 1980’s self-titled debut (featuring Barden), 1982’s Assault Attack (featuring Bonnet), and 1987’s Perfect Timing (featuring McAuley).

Tour dates:

March

6 - The Fillmore - Silver Springs, MD

7 - Carnegie Music Hall - Munhall, PA

9 - Berklee Performance Center - Boston, MA

10 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

11 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

12 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC CANADA

14 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

16 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

17 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

18 - Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

22 - Neptune - Theatre Seattle, WA

24 - Events Center - San Jose, CA

25 - The Grove - Anaheim, CA

26 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

27 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

29 - Cervantes Ballroom - Denver, CO

31 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

April

1 - Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

3 - The Ritz - Tampa, FL