MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST - "Take Me To The Church" Music Video 'Making Of' Footage Released

The first Michael Schenker Fest studio album Resurrection was released on March 2nd through Nuclear Blast. With a video for the album track “Take Me To The Church” forthcoming, the band has released this "making of" footage.

Alongside Michael Schenker and the three M.S.G. singers: Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, you can also hear Doogie White (Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock) as well as musicians Steve Mann (guitars, keyboards), Ted McKenna (drums) and Chris Glen (bass) on the new album. In addition, there are also some guest appearances from Kirk Hammett, Wayne Findlay and Michael Voss-Schoen.

Michael Schenker Fest performs next on August 29th at Zepp Namba in Osaka, Japan. Find the complete live itinerary here.