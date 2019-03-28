MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST To Release Revelation Album In August

Following on from the release of their successful debut album Resurrection, Michael Schenker Fest have completed the recordings for their second studio album, which is scheduled to be released on August 23 worldwide via Nuclear Blast.

“Based on the fun that we had recording Resurrection, the success of the album and the surrounding tours we undertook that were just fantastic, I was deeply inspired to make a start on writing new songs for a new Michael Schenker Fest album," says Michael Schenker and explains: "It is even a step up from Resurrection with amazing input from all singers and all musicians - I could not ask for a better result. The songs are blazing, snappy, energetic, melodic and with drummers like Simon Philips and Bodo Shopf we got amazing results. This time we even managed to record three great mid-tempo songs with all singers involved, singing their hearts out."

The album will be titled Revelation. “The album title and cover concept expresses things that have happened in my past as well as what is still happening at the present time. It’s about passion and purity versus greed and corruption. There is much to say. It’s about time I let people know about some of this…”, comments Michael Schenker.

Revelation was produced by Michael Schenker and Michael Voss. It was recorded and mixed by Michael Voss at Kidpool Studio Greven & Kidwood Studio Münstertal, Germany (December 2018 - March 2019). “Michael Voss is a fantastic musician with great input as a co-producer. Our chemistry is something else. We have a way of working together that is extremely creative."

The album was mastered by Christoph 'Doc' Stickel for CS Mastering/Vienna, Austria. Additional recordings were completed as follows: Simon Phillips' drums recorded by Jason Mariani at Brotherynstudios in Ojai, CA. Bodo Schopf's drums recorded by Rolf Munkes at Empire Studios, Bensheim, Germany. Graham Bonnet's and Robin McAuley's vocals recorded by Jimmy Waldo at "Where's That Track Studio" in Los Angeles, CA.

Besides the four vocalists Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, Robin McAuley and Doogie White, Michael Schenker also reveals a guest singer on one track. "An incredible thing happened; we had this song that was ready to be worked on and Michael Voss suggested Ronnie Romeo from Ritchie Blackmore’s RAINBOW, who Voss had worked with in the past, to sing on this song as a guest. What came out of it was classic. Amazing vocals with blazing music that absolutely rocks! We are ready to present this unique album to the world and I am very much looking forward to getting this album out there. Our label Nuclear Blast is totally happy with this record and I was especially happy getting a message from Markus Staiger, the founder of Nuclear Blast, saying how much he loves this album."

Recently, the band also announced they will be welcoming back Simon Philipps and Bodo Schopf - who each played drums in MSG - to the Michael Schenker Fest lineup. Simon who played on the MSG debut album will return as the main drummer on the upcoming second album. Due to his schedule, he is unable to be the live drummer for the upcoming US tour. This role will be completed by Bodo Schopf, who played on Perfect Timing and Save Yourself. With the sudden passing of Ted Mckenna, Bodo will be featured on the upcoming record but in a smaller role as he had the important job of preparing for the US tour.

Michael states, "We are very grateful to Bodo for being a team player and working out with Simon what needs to be done in order for us to continue as smooth as possible and also to Simon for helping us to make it all possible. Bodo is the perfect choice to continue as the permanent drummer for Michael Schenker Fest. It is a perfect balance between the musicians from the past. It includes everything as a family to continue Michael Schenker Fest."

Michael Schenker Fest will kick off their US tour on April 15th at the Whisky A Go Go. The trek will include performances in Vancouver, Chicago, and New York before concluding on May 18th in Austin, TX. Check out a new tour trailer below.

North American tour dates:

April

15 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

16 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

19 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

21 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

30 - Louisville, KY - The Bourbon Hall

May

2 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre

3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

7 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

9 - Albany, NY - The Egg

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

12 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

15 - Richmond, VA - The National

16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage