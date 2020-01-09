MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST Vocalist ROBIN McCAULEY Hospitalized; Diagnosed With Sepsis

Word has come down from the organizers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise that Michael Schenker Fest vocalist was unable to make the journey due to health reasons. Following is their official update:

"Due to unfortunate circumstances, we regretfully have to tell you that Michael Schenker Fest's singer Robin McAuley will not be performing on board Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal due to a medical emergency.

Robin was on the way to the airport ready to join us when he fell ill. He was rushed to the hospital and was diagnosed with sepsis. We were hoping to have him join us on board while we docked in Cozumel and we made great efforts to try to bring this to reality. The medical professionals who diagnosed him with this ordered that he must remain in the hospital so that he can recover to full health.

Robin was very excited to perform on board Round X and expresses his utmost disappointment that he is not able to partake in the festival to perform two hard-hitting concerts for you, but wishes all of us on board a happy and safe sailing.

Michael Schenker Fest will still be performing twice on board with Gary Barden and Doogie White on vocals, as well as a world class compliment of supporting musicians.

Get well soon, Robin, from everybody on the cruise!"

The medical definition of sepsis is "the presence of bacteria, other infectious organisms, or toxins created by infectious organisms in the bloodstream with spread throughout the body. Sepsis may be associated with clinical symptoms of systemic illness, such as fever, chills, malaise, low blood pressure, and mental-status changes. Sepsis can be a serious situation, a life-threatening condition that requires urgent and comprehensive care. Treatment depends on the type of infection but usually begins with antibiotics or similar medications. Also known as blood poisoning and septicemia."