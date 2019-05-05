MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST "Was A Far-Fetched Idea, But It Was Like The Singers Were Waiting For The Call"

During a special edition of the weekly Classic Rock Revival segment on In The Basement With Jesse Bruce" on 93.1 WMPA, guitar legend Michael Schenker joined host Jesse Bruce to talk about his Michael Schenker Fest tour featuring singers Graham Bonnet, Doogie White, Gary Barden, and Robin McAuley. He also discussed his love of the Gibson Flying V guitar and his influence on other guitarists. Check out the interview below.

Michael Schenker Fest kicked off the second leg of their North American tour at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in April. The band is making their way across the US with stops in Portland, Chicago, and New York before concluding in Austin, TX on May 18th. To celebrate, the band released a lyric video for “The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes” off of their successful debut album, Resurrection. Watch the video below:

Joining Michael Schenker on stage will be the M.S.G. singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley as well as Doogie White of Schenker’s Temple Of Rock, Chris Glen (bass) and Steve Mann (guitar/keys). This trek will also see the return of Bodo Schopf from the M.S.G. debut album on drums.

May

5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

7 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

9 - Albany, NY - The Egg

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

12 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

15 - Richmond, VA - The National

16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage