MICHAEL SCHENKER - "I Never Wanted To Be Famous... Or Any Of The Other Stuff That Goes With It"; Video

Two new video trailers for the new Michael Schenker Fest studio album, Resurrection, can be seen below. In the first clip, Michael Schenker reminisces on writing the UFO classic, "Rock Bottom":

In another video, Graham Bonnet reminisces about "that fateful show in '82":

Resurrection is out now, with physical and digital orders available here.

Tracklisting:

CD

“Heart And Soul”

“Warrior”

“Take Me To The Church”

“Night Moods”

“The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes”

“Everest”

“Messin’ Around"

“Time Knows When It’s Time”

“Anchors Away”

“Salvation”

“Livin’ A Life Worth Livin’”

“The Last Supper”

2LP (33 RPM)

Side A

“Heart And Soul”

“Warrior”

“Take Me To The Church”

“Night Moods”

Side B

“The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes”

“Everest”

“Messin’ Around”

“Time Knows When It’s Time”

Side C

“Anchors Away”

“Salvation”

“Livin’ A Life Worth Livin’”

“The Last Supper”

Bonus DVD

“Warrior” (video clip)

Michael Schenker Fest – The Documentation

Michael Schenker Fest – Interview

Michael Schenker Fest at Loudpark 2017

“Take Me To The Church” playthrough video:

“Heart And Soul” lyric video:

"Warrior" video:

Tour dates:

March

6 - The Fillmore - Silver Springs, MD

7 - Carnegie Music Hall - Munhall, PA

9 - Berklee Performance Center - Boston, MA

10 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

11 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

12 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC CANADA

14 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

16 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

17 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

18 - Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

22 - Neptune - Theatre Seattle, WA

24 - Events Center - San Jose, CA

25 - The Grove - Anaheim, CA

26 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

27 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

29 - Cervantes Ballroom - Denver, CO

31 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

April

1 - Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

3 - The Ritz - Tampa, FL