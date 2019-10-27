MICHAEL SCHENKER Looks Back On UFO's Strangers In The Night Album - "I Knew I Had Reached The End Of A Chapter"

Guitar World recently sat down with guitar legend Michael Schenker to discuss UFO's Strangers In The Night album, released in 1979. The original double LP album was recorded in autumn 1978 at shows in Chicago, Illinois and Louisville, Kentucky. This was UFO's last concert recording with guitarist Michael Schenker before the band's reunion in 1993. Schenker left the band during this tour; this led to the band having to recruit former bandmate & ex-Lone Star guitarist Paul Chapman.

GW: Strangers is often cited as one of the best live rock albums and is many UFO fans’ favorite release. Do you have fond memories of it or are the memories colored by the circumstances surrounding your parting ways with the band at the time?

Schenker: "At the time of Strangers In The Night, I knew I had reached the end of a chapter, and it was time for me to start the next one, which was to carry on experimenting with music rather than being part of a machine."

GW: When you look back, are you impressed by your younger self or do see faults and wish you could have done things differently?

Schenker: "I had no clue what I was doing… I just had fun playing guitar and discovering new things!"

Michael Schenker Fest's new album, Revelation, is available as CD digipak, 2LP (different colours) as well as a limited boxset incl. CD digipak, 2LP (red+black splatter), puzzle, poster 60x30, photo cards.

Revelation tracklisting:

"Rock Steady"

"Under A Blood Red Sky"

"Silent Again"

"Sleeping With The Light On"

"The Beast In The Shadows"

"Behind The Smile"

"Crazy Daze"

"Lead You Astray"

"We Are The Voice"

"Headed For The Sun"

"Old Man"

"Still In The Fight"

"Ascension"

Bonus:

"Armed And Ready" (live)

"Bad Boys" (live)

"Rock Bottom" (live)

"Behind The Smile" lyric video:

"Sleeping With The Lights On" video:

"Rock Steady" video: