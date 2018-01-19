MICHAEL SCHENKER On His Brother - "RUDOLPH SCHENKER Is A Desperate Wannabe Who Rips His Brother Off... Rudolf Cannot Play Guitar, Believe Me"; Audio

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to guitar legend Michael Schenker (UFO, Scorpions, MSG). Schenker spoke about the upcoming Michael Schenker Fest album and much more.

Schenker spoke about how his brother Rudolf Schenker has mistreated him, and explains Graham Bonnet's departure from MSG during the Assault Attack-era after exposing his penis on stage.

When asked if he was still upset at his brother Rudolf Schenker after the re-release box set of the Scorpions' Lovedrive album: "My brother is a cheat. I stay away from him. Disrespectful disgracefully and let him be who he wants to be. I just cant trust him and I just stay away from him as far as I can because he rips me off whenever he can. He copied everything I did. If he wants some goodness to come out of it he has to clean his side of the street, that's up to him. Klaus Meine (Scorpions) is pure soul - he is the only artist in the band, he is carrying the whole Scorpions.

"My sister said to me Rudolf is a greedy wanker - it raised concern and when they approached me with a 2015 Scorpions re-issue of Lovedrive and presented a completely false bio for the album I was very disappointed. They lied about everything. I was the one who helped them out and opened the doors for America for the Scorpions. It wasn't them helping me. I had a contract for Lovedrive as a sixth member of the band, there should have been a picture in there of me, they should have mentioned I wrote the intro to "Holiday" and the song "Coast To Coast", which I gave my writing credits to Rudolf. Why does Rudolf play a black and white guitar? Why does he dye his hair white? Rudolf was pretending to be me. Do you think Rudolf gives anybody his share in songwriting? Rudolf Schenker is a desperate wannabe who rips his brother off. Rudolf cannot play guitar believe me."

Nuclear Blast recently announced the release of the upcoming first Michael Schenker Fest studio album. Along with producer Michael Voss-Schoen, the band recently completed the recordings for the record, entitled Resurrection, out on March 2nd. Besides Michael Schenker and the three M.S.G. singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, you can also hear Doogie White (Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock) as well as musicians Steve Mann (guitars, keyboards), Ted McKenna (drums) and Chris Glen (bass). In addition, there are also some guest appearances from Kirk Hammett, Wayne Findlay and Michael Voss-Schoen included.

Physical and digital pre-orders available here .

The album will be available in the following formats:

CD

CD + DVD-DIGI (incl. Bonus-DVD)

2LP (black in gatefold)

2LP (clear in gatefold)

2LP (clear + red splatter in gatefold, Nuclear Blast Mailorder Exclusive!)

2LP (gold in gatefold, Nuclear Blast Mailorder Exclusive!)

BOX (DIGI + Flying V Replica + photo card)

Tracklisting:

CD

“Heart And Soul”

“Warrior”

“Take Me To Church”

“Night Moods”

“The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes”

“Everest”

“Messin’ Around”

“Time Knows When It’s Time”

“Anchors Away”

“Salvation”

“Livin’ A Life Worth Livin’”

“The Last Supper”

2LP (33 RPM)

Side A

“Heart And Soul”

“Warrior”

“Take Me To Church”

“Night Moods”

Side B

“The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes”

“Everest”

“Messin’ Around”

“Time Knows When It’s Time”

Side C

“Anchors Away”

“Salvation”

“Livin’ A Life Worth Livin’”

“The Last Supper”

Bonus DVD

“Warrior” (video clip)

Michael Schenker Fest – The Documentation

Michael Schenker Fest – Interview

Michael Schenker Fest at Loudpark 2017

