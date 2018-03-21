MICHAEL SCHENKER On Working With Actor WILLIAM SHATNER - "That Was An Incredible Situation"; Video

In the new video below, guitar legend Michael Schenker reminisces about asking actor William Shatner to voice the intro to his Temple Of Rock album:

The new Michael Schenker Fest studio album Resurrection is out now, with physical and digital orders available here.

Tracklisting:

CD

“Heart And Soul”

“Warrior”

“Take Me To The Church”

“Night Moods”

“The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes”

“Everest”

“Messin’ Around"

“Time Knows When It’s Time”

“Anchors Away”

“Salvation”

“Livin’ A Life Worth Livin’”

“The Last Supper”

2LP (33 RPM)

Side A

Bonus DVD

“Warrior” (video clip)

Michael Schenker Fest – The Documentation

Michael Schenker Fest – Interview

Michael Schenker Fest at Loudpark 2017

“Take Me To The Church” playthrough video:

“Heart And Soul” lyric video:

"Warrior" video:

Tour dates:

March

22 - Neptune - Theatre Seattle, WA

24 - Events Center - San Jose, CA

25 - The Grove - Anaheim, CA

26 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

27 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

29 - Cervantes Ballroom - Denver, CO

31 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

April

1 - Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

3 - The Ritz - Tampa, FL