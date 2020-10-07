MICHAEL SCHENKER Pens Letter To EDDIE VAN HALEN - "You Were The BEST Of Our Generation"

Michael Schenker has released a letter he wrote to Eddie Van Halen after learning of the Van Halen guitar legend's death on Tuesday (October 6). Eddie was 65 when he passed away at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother.

Schenker's message follows:

"Hi Eddie,

You were the BEST of our generation. I am so sorry you have gone. My condolences to your loved ones. I miss you, but like my partner said to me: 'You have gone to a better place.' Rest In Peace, my friend!

"I will always remember and treasure when we met in Germany in the late '70's when I came with the Scorpions to see your show. Can't never forget the lovely times we spend together in your dressing room.

"My highest respect for your incredible guitar playing, sound, melodies, your sense of rhythm, your amazing entertaining abilities and everything else. You were a complete, fantastic, all round amazing guitarist.

"God Bless You and keep you in good care."

