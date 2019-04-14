MICHAEL SCHENKER, PETE WAY, MICHAEL AMOTT, JUDAS PRIEST, SAXON And More Pay Tribute To UFO’s PAUL RAYMOND - "Sad Day For Rock N' Roll"

Legendary UFO keyboardist/guitarist Paul Raymond died from a heart attack on April 13th at the age of 73. His life partner Sandra has written the following on Facebook:

“Hi to all the fans and people who knew Paul! This is Sandra, Paul's life partner speaking: With a desperate and broken heart, fully in tears and pains that feel like they will kill me I have to tell you that my most beautiful and beloved darling Paul Raymond has passed away today. The doctors we're trying to reanimate him and with success at first but then his system shot down again and there was nothing more they could do for him, he died of a heart attack.

He absolutely enjoyed the last couple of weeks touring with UFO in the UK and Ireland and he was looking forward to the rest of this year's tour.

This photo was taken last Wednesday when we checked out of our last hotel before coming back to Germany!

I will always love him and I hope he will rest in piece until I'll see him again on the other side!!!

I love you so much Paul. Sandra.”

Former UFO bassist Pete Way, who also recruited Raymond in 1982 for his band Waysted, has posted the following message in the wake of his passing along with other members of the rock and metal community.

R.I.P. PAUL RAYMOND I was a big UFO fan as a kid- Paul’s grinding B3 on “LIghts Out”, and his gorgeous Rhodes work on “Love To Love” inspired me- The piano section in the DT song “Lines In The Sand” is derived from “Love To Love” 🙏 R.I.P. Paul pic.twitter.com/e65gGh00Oo — Derek Sherinian (@DerekSherinian) 13. April 2019



Absolutely gutted. #PaulRaymond performed and wrote on some favourite albums ever with UFO and MSG (Michael Schenker Group). A truly brilliant musician. Really underrated. Sad day for rock’n’roll. We are losing all the original heroes one by one. 😥

R.I.P. Paul Raymond. 🎼 pic.twitter.com/JKFp51KILU — 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 𝕬𝖒𝖔𝖙𝖙 (@Michael_Amott) 13. April 2019



In July 1976, Paul Raymond was enlisted by UFO from Savoy Brown to make 1977's Lights Out and had various stints with the band until their current 50th anniversary tour.