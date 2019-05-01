MICHAEL SCHENKER Talks Career Evolution - "I Lost My Stagefright In 2008 And Turned Things Around 180 Degrees; I've Become A Frontman" (Audio)
May 1, 2019, 10 minutes ago
On the latest episode of Talking Metal, Emily Strigl interviews legendary guitarist Michael Schenker at 23:30 into the show. Topics include Paul Raymond, UFO, his current Michael Schenker Fest tour, Resurrection, Revelation, Doogie White, his dislike of talking on the phone, Metallica, Kirk Hammett and much more.
Michael Schenker Fest recently kicked off the second leg of their North American tour at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go. To celebrate, the band released a lyric video for “The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes” off of their successful debut album, Resurrection. Watch the video below:
Joining Michael Schenker on stage are the M.S.G. singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley as well as Doogie White of Schenker’s Temple Of Rock, Chris Glen (bass) and Steve Mann (guitar/keys). This trek will also see the return of Bodo Schopf from the M.S.G. debut album on drums.
North American tour dates:
May
2 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre
3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center
7 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
9 - Albany, NY - The Egg
10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
12 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury
14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
15 - Richmond, VA - The National
16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage