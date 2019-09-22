MICHAEL SCHENKER Talks Middle Years Of His Career - "There's A Reason Why I Didn't Join The SCORPIONS, And There's A Reason Why I Left UFO..."(Video)

Guitar legend Michael Schenker sat down with Duke TV to discuss his new Michael Schenker Fest album, Revelation. He talks about his musical vision and out of the ordinary journey, the passing of musician friends, his conflicted history with previous bands, and his releationship with his brother Rudolf Schenker (Scorpions).







Michael Schenker Fest have released their second studio album, Revelation, available worldwide via Nuclear Blast. A lyric video for the track "Behind The Smile" can be found below.

Revelation is available as CD digipak, 2LP (different colours) as well as a limited boxset incl. CD digipak, 2LP (red+black splatter), puzzle, poster 60x30, photo cards. Get your version here.

Revelation tracklisting:

"Rock Steady"

"Under A Blood Red Sky"

"Silent Again"

"Sleeping With The Light On"

"The Beast In The Shadows"

"Behind The Smile"

"Crazy Daze"

"Lead You Astray"

"We Are The Voice"

"Headed For The Sun"

"Old Man"

"Still In The Fight"

"Ascension"

Bonus:

"Armed And Ready" (live)

"Bad Boys" (live)

"Rock Bottom" (live)

"Behind The Smile" lyric video:

"Sleeping With The Lights On" video:

"Rock Steady" video: